Juanfran follows Dani Alves to Sao Paulo

Juanfran enjoyed a hugely successful eight-year spell with Atletico, becoming a fan favourite in one of the best periods in the club's history.

The 34-year-old was offered a new deal with Atletico, having signed a one-year extension last year, but he opted to move on after falling out of favour at Wanda Metropolitano.

He heads to Brazil in a move made even more surprising by the fact fellow right-back and former Barcelona great Alves joined Sao Paulo just a day before.

While Alves signed on until December 2022, Juanfran's contract runs until the end of 2020.