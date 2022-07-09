Jovic leaves Madrid permanently for Fiorentina

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jovic cost Madrid €60 million ($89 million) in 2019 after impressing for Eintracht Frankfurt, but his career has gone almost in reverse ever since.

He scored just two goals in 27 appearances during his first season at Los Blancos, before then spending half of the 2020-2021 campaign on loan in Frankfurt.

That spell was similarly unimpressive but he returned to Madrid for last season, scoring once in 19 games as Los Blancos won a LaLiga and UEFA Champions League double.

However, he now gets the opportunity for a clean break and the chance to re-establish himself away from the high-pressure environment of Madrid.

The deal itself appears rather unusual as Madrid is said to have yielded Jovic on a free transfer but will still pay half of his wages for the next two years.

Jovic's Madrid contract was due to run until 2025, but seemingly part of the arrangement with the transfer would see the final year of his agreement nulled.

In 2024, when Jovic's Fiorentina contract expires, it will have the option to again sign him on a free transfer, although Madrid reportedly retains a percentage of any future transfer.

Madrid's statement read: "Real Madrid C. F. and ACF Fiorentina have agreed a deal for the transfer of Luka Jovic.

"Our club would like to express its gratitude for his work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid, where he has won one Champions League, two LaLiga titles and two Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid wishes him and his family all the best in this new period of his life."