Javier Hernandez has left West Ham for Sevilla in a reported €7.7million (£7m) deal, becoming the Spanish club's 12th signing of the transfer window.

Mexico international Hernandez, 31, leaves London after two seasons and has signed a three-year contract in LaLiga.

The striker made the leap to Europe in 2010 when moving from Chivas to Manchester United, becoming a fan favourite during four years in its first-team squad, before going on loan to Real Madrid and then being sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Hernandez's form in Germany brought about a return to England with West Ham and, although he has not always been their first-choice striker, he scored 16 goals from 31 Premier League starts.

He becomes Sevilla's 12th new arrival of the transfer window and his signing is expected to lead to Munas Dabbur's exit, despite the Israel international only joining in July after the club acquired him from Salzburg in January.