Inzaghi talks up 'quality' Lazio target Pereira

Reports in Italy have suggested Lazio will look to sign Pereira on loan with an option to buy, having missed out on the chance to bring in David Silva.

Pereira, who has been at United since the age of 15, has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the arrival of Donny van de Beek is likely to limit his first-team chances further.

It looks likely Pereira will undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of a move to the Stadio Olimpico, and Inzaghi seems excited by the prospect of his arrival.

"I know him, he's a quality player who could help us a lot," Inzaghi said.

"Right now, I don't want to talk about players who are not ours. We're fortunate to have [sporting director Igli] Tare, who knows how to do things. We'll see if he gets it done or not."

Pereira made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals, but he struggled to make a consistent impact under Solskjaer.

The 24-year-old has started only four Premier League games in 2020 and just one of those, a 4-0 defeat of Norwich City in January, ended in a victory for United.