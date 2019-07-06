Inter tells Icardi and Nainggolan they can leave

Icardi was stripped of the club's captaincy last season and subsequently left out by then head coach Luciano Spalletti, although he returned to action before the end of the season.

Spalletti has been replaced by Antonio Conte and Icardi, who has been linked with clubs including Serie A champion Juventus, has indicated he wants to stay.

Nainggolan, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in an injury-affected first season with the Nerazzurri after he joined from Serie A rival Roma.

Marotta has confirmed both Icardi and Nainggolan will be allowed to leave the club.

"They are not part of our plans," he said. "We have already talked to them, with all due respect to them.

"It's one thing to say that Icardi is on the market, it's one thing to respect the contractual aspects, a collective agreement that still requires the player to take part in the training.

"We absolutely do not want to fail in our duties. Then there are also rights such as that of the coach to choose training on the pitch."

Inter has been linked with moves for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko as it looks to rebuild its squad under new coach Conte.

"A great Inter is taking shape," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport in a separate interview.

"People always say the squad is a reflection of the club, and there is now a solid ownership behind Inter with long-term vision. The team will follow that pattern.

"Along with all that, Antonio Conte is Inter's real top player."