WAFCON 2022
Transfers

Inter brings in right-back Bellanova

Raoul Bellanova has become the fifth new signing of the month at Inter, leaving Cagliari on an initial loan following its relegation.

Getty Images

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The terms of the deal were not revealed on Thursday, but reports last month suggested the defender was set to join on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Serie A officially listed the transfer as a loan on its website on Wednesday.

Bellanova had joined Cagliari permanently in May following a similar agreement with Bordeaux, his prior parent club.

The 22-year-old Italy youth international stood out in Serie A last season, scoring one goal and assisting two more in 31 games. He created 32 chances – the 13th-most among all defenders.

However, Bellanova could not rescue Cagliari from relegation, as they finished a point behind Salernitana in 18th place.

He becomes the fifth new recruit for the 2022-23 season, joining Andre Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the returning Romelu Lukaku and Kristjan Asllani at Inter.

The Nerazzurri have also made loan moves for Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa permanent.

News Internazionale Football Serie A Transfers
Previous Weghost joins Besiktas on loan from Burnley
Read
Weghost joins Besiktas on loan from Burnley
Next Dortmund signs Haller as Haaland replacement
Read
Dortmund signs Haller as Haaland replacement
-

Latest Stories

>