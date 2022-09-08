Icardi lands in Istanbul ahead of Galatasaray move

Galatasaray likes to make its incoming transfer business known and, ahead of the Turkish window closing on Friday (AEST), the Super Lig giant is set to be busy.

Mauro Icardi is the headline name of four players who are close to joining the Istanbul club.

Former Inter captain Icardi has agreed to join Gala on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, where he has fallen well down the pecking order.

Icardi, who was one of Europe's most prolific strikers while at the peak of his powers at Inter, has not made an appearance for PSG this season and has not even featured in a matchday squad under Christophe Galtier in Ligue 1.

The 29-year-old arrived in Turkey to much fanfare on Wednesday, and is set to be joined at Gala by Juan Mata.

Gala confirmed on its official social media channels that they were in negotiations with the former Chelsea and Manchester United playmaker, who left Old Trafford at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

📸 Mauro Icardi has arrived in İstanbul! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfypDtCdz8 — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 7, 2022

Yusuf Demir, who spent half of last season on loan at Barcelona, is also moving to Gala, joining from Rapid Wien, reportedly in a €6million deal, while centre-back Mathias Ross Jensen arrived in Istanbul ahead of sealing a transfer from Danish club Aalborg.

Gala, which has won three of its five Super Lig matches this season but will not be competing in Europe after finishing 13th last term, have also been linked with 2014 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner James Rodriguez.

James left Everton for Al-Rayyan in Qatar in September 2021, but is reportedly pushing for a move back to Europe.