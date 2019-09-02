Icardi extends Inter deal then heads to PSG on loan

Mauro Icardi has completed an initial season-long loan move to Paris Saint-Germain after penning a one-year contract extension with Inter.

The Ligue 1 champion teased a deal with the polarising Argentinian striker was imminent as the European transfer window came to a close on Tuesday.

Confirmation arrived a short time later.

The Argentina striker had long been expected to leave San Siro after being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has denied Icardi is causing a "disturbance" within the squad.

Icardi scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.