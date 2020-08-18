Hart joins Tottenham on two-year deal

The 33 year-old was a free agent after his deal with fellow Premier League side Burnley expired.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022," the club confirmed.

"Whether my name is on the teamsheet or whether it's not, it's a squad effort and I know what it takes to win titles."#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020

Hart lost his place in the Burnley team to Nick Pope and did not play a league game in the 2019-2020 season.

He conceded in May he was likely to have to look abroad for his next opportunity, having previously represented Torino in Serie A.

However, he will instead remain in England with Spurs, who also have captain Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga as goalkeeping options for manager Jose Mourinho.

Hart spent 12 years with City, winning two Premier League titles, but had loan spells with West Ham and Torino after losing his place following Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2016.

He has 75 caps for England but has not played for his country since 2017.

"I'm here to help the team in any way I can, be it on the field, off the field, I'm here to try and push the Club forward."



🗣️ Joe's first Spurs interview#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/o29dIeAY0J — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020

The arrival of Hart comes after midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed his move to Tottenham from Southampton last week.