Gersbach joins Colorado Rapids

Gersbach has been a regular started in Vincent Hognon's side this season, with 16 stars from 17 appearances, and Colorado Rapids is delighted to have acquired the 25 year-old's signature.

“We’re delighted to continue reinforcing our roster with a player like Alex,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.

“Alex is a technical fullback who brings a high level of energy and ability to consistently get up and down the flank. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado and incorporating him into our group.”

Prior to his spell at Grenoble, Gersbach's former clubs include Eredivisie side NAC Breda, Rosenborg in Norway and Sydney FC.