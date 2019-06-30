Genoa signs Inter youngster Pinamonti

Copa America
Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti has completed his move to fellow Serie A side Genoa in a reported €18 million deal.

Genoa has signed the 20-year-old on an initial loan agreement with an obligation to buy.

Pinamonti scored five goals in 27 league appearances during a loan spell with relegated Frosinone last season and was on target five times for Italy at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland earlier this month.

He joined the Nerazzurri at academy level in 2013 but only made five appearances at senior level.

Inter has also confirmed the departure of fellow youngster Marco Sala, who has joined Sassuolo following a spell on loan with Serie C side Arezzo last season.

Sala, 20, failed to make a single senior appearance for Inter.

