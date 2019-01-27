Gelson joins Monaco on loan

The 23 year-old has made just eight LaLiga appearances for Diego Simeone's side since his arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano on a free transfer from Sporting CP in July.

He arrives at Monaco with the club second-bottom of Ligue 1 but hopeful of a revival after Leonardo Jardim was reinstated as manager after Thierry Henry's sacking.

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev told the club's official website: "Welcome to Gelson Martins.

"Gelson is a fast attacking midfielder who has shown great things in the Sporting jersey and who will be able to bring to the squad all his speed and passing abilities."

Gelson's only league start for Atletico came in November, when he partnered Antoine Griezmann in attack as the Frenchman scored in a 1-1 draw with Leganes.

His departure paves the way for Atletico to make a purported move for unsettled Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

"I am very happy to arrive at AS Monaco," Gelson said. "I cannot wait to get back to the field with my new team-mates and do my best to help the team."