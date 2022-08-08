Galatasaray snaps up Mertens and Torreira

The Turkish Super Lig side announced they were in negotiations for both players on Saturday, with images circulating on social media of the pair travelling to Istanbul from Milan.

Mertens, a free agent following the end of his nine-year stint with Napoli, has penned a one-year deal with the club.

The Belgium international won the Coppa Italia twice during his time in Naples and was a member of the Red Devils squad that came third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At 35-years-old, Mertens is yet to announce his international retirement and could yet feature at this year's World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium will be in Group F alongside Canada, Croatia and Morocco.

Torreira, meanwhile, had fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, spending the past two seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina. He has signed a four-year contract.

I am very happy and excited to be a new @GalatasaraySK player. I am convinced that this is the beginning of a long and successful history together.

Thank you for trusting me and I promise to leave everything for these colors.

Let's go Gala ! 🦁💛❤️



— Lucas Torreira #LT14 (@LTorreira34) August 8, 2022

Capped 39 times by Uruguay, the midfielder will be aiming to represent the South Americans in Qatar – which sits in Group H with Ghana, Portugal and South Korea.