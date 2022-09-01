Fulham completes Kurzawa, Willian double swoop

Willian, who left Corinthians in August after receiving death threats, had re-joined the Brazilian side last year when he had his contract with Arsenal terminated.

The 34-year-old only spent a year at Emirates Stadium, having failed to come close to replicating the success he enjoyed in a seven-season stint at Chelsea.

Willian, who has penned a one-year deal, has now made the return to London with Fulham, who have enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League season under Marco Silva.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be back in the Premier League," Willian told the club's website. "Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I'm here to help, and I cant wait to get started."

Willian marked Fulham's second acquisition of the final day of the transfer window, following on from Kurzawa.

The French left-back has signed on loan for the remainder of the season.

"I feel very, very happy to be here. It's a family here, everyone is very cool," said Kurzawa. "I've watched every Fulham game this season, and I can't wait to play with this team."

Fulham are reportedly in talks with Leeds United to sign winger Daniel James before the deadline, while also targeting PSV striker Carlos Vinicius, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Tottenham.