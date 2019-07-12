Sevilla's busy transfer window has continued with the permanent signing of former Manchester City midfielder Fernando from Galatasaray.

🌟 F E R N A N D O 🌟 #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/dc7jvx0hyx — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 12, 2019

Fernando spent two years in Istanbul after being discarded by City and the 31 year-old will reportedly cost Sevilla €4.5million, signing a three-year contract.

According to reports, Galatasaray was reticent to sell the Brazilian, but ultimately caved after Sevilla sporting director Monchi met the midfielder's agent Jorge Mendes, with the Turkish giants said to have reportedly owed Fernando part of his salary.

Fernando is the eighth new face to arrive at Sevilla in a busy transfer window, following Munas Dabbur, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Luuk de Jong and Sergio Reguilon, while Maximilian Wober's loan from Ajax also became permanent.

There are likely to be further arrivals as well, while Sergio Rico, Sergi Gomez, Simon Kjaer, Joris Gnagnon, Guilherme Arana, Sebastien Corchia, Roque Mesa, Aleix Vidal, Ibrahim Amadou and Nolito could be sold.

Sevilla finished sixth in LaLiga last season, qualifying for the Europa League, a competition it has won a record five times.