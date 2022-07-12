Flamengo-bound Vidal leaves Inter

The 35 year-old joined Inter in 2020 and signed a deal until 2022 that included the option for an additional year.

According to reports last month, Inter could pay Vidal a €4million severance fee to cut ties after the first two years of the contract.

Vidal made just two Serie A starts in the 2021-2022 campaign, and therefore the Nerazzurri were reportedly eager to move him on.

They confirmed on Tuesday (AEST) that the two parties agreed to the mutual termination of Vidal's contract.

That news will not have come as much of a surprise to supporters given Vidal was spotted arriving in Rio de Janeiro last week accompanied by Flamengo personnel before posing for photographs with supporters.

Should Vidal join Flamengo, it will mark his return to South American football after 15 years away.

Chile international Vidal left Colo-Colo for Bayer Leverkusen in 2007 and spent four years in the Bundesliga before moving on to Juventus, where he remained until 2015.

He then returned to Germany with Bayern Munich, before spending two years at Barcelona.