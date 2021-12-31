Fiorentina completes swoop for Lille forward Ikone

Ikone played 150 games for Lille across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and assisting 26 times as he helped Les Dogues to the Ligue 1 title last term and top spot in their UEFA Champions League group this campaign.

The 23-year-old, known for his versatility across the frontline, had two years left to run on his current contract but has signed for Fiorentina on a reported five-year deal.

Lille allowed Ikone to train with the Serie A outfit in preparation for the move, which will officially go through on Monday when the transfer window opens.

The arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain man Ikone furthers speculation as to the future of Viola striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked to numerous clubs among Europe's elite.

Reports suggest Manchester City is among the suitors for Vlahovic, who enjoyed a record-equalling 2021 as he netted 33 times to match Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A haul in 2020.

Gunnar Nordahl's 36-goal year for Milan in 1950 marks the last time any player scored more than 33 in the Italian top flight across a calendar year.

Whether Ikone slots in behind Vlahovic or has been signed as a replacement remains to be seen, however, Fiorentina's acquisition will offer Vincenzo Italiano an alternate attacking option in his forward line.

Ikone ranks far above any of his Lille team-mates for dribbles attempted this Ligue 1 campaign (61), with Jonathan Bamba in second with 44, while only Jonathan David (17) has created more chances than the France international (16).