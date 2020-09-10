Fiorentina completes Bonaventura signing

WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
The 31-year-old Italy international has secured what is reported to be a two-year contract with the Viola.
Bonaventura made over 180 appearances for the Rossoneri and scored 35 goals after joining from Atalanta in 2014.
Welcome, Jack 🃏#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #Bonaventura pic.twitter.com/PU9soF7Ax9— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) September 10, 2020
The player, who has 14 senior caps for Italy, left Stefano Pioli's side at the end of 2019-2020 after his contract expired.
Fiorentina also confirmed Riccardo Sottil will spend the 2020-21 season on loan with Cagliari, who have the option to make the move permanent.