Everton's Godfrey ruled out for three months

Frank Lampard has been dealt a blow as Everton has confirmed Ben Godfrey will be out for "around three months".

Godfrey was stretchered off just 18 minutes into the new Premier League season after a challenge with Chelsea's Kai Havertz at Goodison Park on Sunday (AEST).

The Toffees went on to lose 1-0, with Jorginho scoring the only goal from the penalty spot, but Lampard's main concern after the game was his mounting injury list, as Yerry Mina also picked up a knock.

Everton on Tuesday revealed that Godfrey had undergone successful surgery on a fractured fibula, but could not yet provide a length of absence for Mina, who suffered an ankle ligament injury.

"Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained during Saturday's Premier League opener against Chelsea at Goodison Park," the statement read.

"The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to be out for around three months.

"Meanwhile, Yerry Mina sustained an ankle ligament injury in the second half of Saturday's match and will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem before undergoing treatment at Finch Farm."

Lampard will be getting a defensive reinforcement before the trip to Aston Villa this weekend, with Conor Coady signing on a loan from Wolves.

