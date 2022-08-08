Everton signs England defender Coady from Wolves

The 29-year-old defender joins Frank Lampard's side on a season-long loan, becoming the club's fourth signing of the window after James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil.

Capped 10 times by England, Coady has captained Wolves for the past four seasons and will be hopeful of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"It's incredible to join Everton. As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the football club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join," he said.

"I've grown up around the city, I know the football club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I'm someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I've got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

"I'm here to give absolutely everything I've got for this football club. It's important I work as hard as I can to help my teammates, help the club move forward and make people proud."

Everton opened the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea but is set to strengthen its ranks further before Sunday's (AEST) trip to face Aston Villa.

The signing of 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille is expected to be announced imminently for Everton, meanwhile, Wolves will use the sale of Coady to help fund their move for Valencia's Goncalo Guedes, which was also confirmed by the Spanish club on Monday.