Embolo leaves Schalke for Gladbach

Swiss forward Breel Embolo has been backed to capitalise on his "fresh start" after joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Schalke.

Embolo, who arrived at Schalke from Basel in 2016, endured an injury-hit time at the club and managed only 48 Bundesliga games across his three seasons there.

The 22-year-old scored 10 league goals during that time but will now aim to impress at Monchengladbach, which recently lost Embolo's Switzerland team-mate Josip Drmic on a free transfer to Norwich City.

"We've known Breel Embolo for a number of years and continued to track him during his time at Schalke," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

"He's had a lot of misfortune with injuries in recent years and obviously we had to take a really close look at his physical condition.

"We're in no doubt we can offer him a fresh start and that he'll bring us a lot of joy. He's quick, strong and a goal threat - and is a great fit for our squad."

Embolo becomes Monchengladbach's third signing of the close season after the arrivals of right-back Stefan Lainer and Max Grun.

He could have an early chance to face his old club, with Monchengladbach to host Schalke in its opening Bundesliga fixture.

