Eintracht Frankfurt snaps up Bas Dost

The 30-year-old striker has moved to the Bundesliga club on a three-year contract as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who joined West Ham.

Frankfurt will pay €7m plus variables of up to €500,000, while Sporting will earn 15 per cent of any future sale.

"After the departure of Sebastien Haller, it was important for us to find an adequate replacement, who ideally is experienced and capable of helping us straight away," sporting director Fredi Bobic said.

"Bas fulfils those criteria and knows the Bundesliga. He's an important addition to our squad with his build and his confidence in the box. His goalscoring record is very strong, and of course we hope he'll be just as clinical for us."

Dost, who scored 76 goals in 84 league games for Sporting, including 34 in the 2016-17 season, said: "I'm happy to be here and looking forward to my time at Eintracht Frankfurt. I'm a striker who loves to score goals."

Dost previously spent four years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, scoring 36 Bundesliga goals in 85 games and winning the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in 2015.

Eintracht was beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig in its second Bundesliga match of the season on Monday (AEST).