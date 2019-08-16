Dzeko extends Roma contract to 2022

Dzeko was reportedly a target for Inter Milan before it sealed a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 33-year-old has now committed his future to the Giallorossi by agreeing new terms on Saturday (AEST).

🐺 The adventure continues! 🐺@EdDzeko has signed a new contract with #ASRoma!

🤝📑✍️ — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 16, 2019

"Over the past few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay," Dzeko said.

"My conversations with the board, the work we've been doing with the coach [Paulo Fonseca], the relationship with my team-mates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years – that Rome is my home.

"Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer."

The former Manchester City and Wolfsburg striker was Serie A's top goalscorer during the 2016-2017 season but only hit nine goals in 33 appearances last term.

Roma has also confirmed it has signed Turkish defender Yildrim Mert Cetin on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Genclerbirligi for a fee of €3 million ($4.96 million) and will wear the number 15.

"I know the size of the club I am going to be representing," he said.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a feeling I can't really describe in words.

"I am confident I will be able to live up to the hopes of the club and the fans."