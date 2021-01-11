Duarte joins Istanbul Basaksehir on 18-month loan

The Super Lig side has the option to buy the 24 year-old permanently at the end of his loan deal on 30 June, 2022.

Centre-back Duarte joined Milan in August 2019 in a reported €11million deal from Flamengo. He made six appearances for the club last season – all in Serie A – and has appeared only three times this campaign across the Italian top flight and the Europa League.

"The club would like to thank Leo for his professionalism and wishes him the best for his personal and professional future," a Milan statement read.