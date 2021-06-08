Donnarumma poised for PSG move

The Italy international is reportedly set to sign a long-term deal at PSG, which will keep him in Paris until 2026.

Donnarumma is just waiting to sign his contract until June 2026 as new PSG player - verbal agreement completed. 🇫🇷 #PSG



He’s expected to stay at PSG as Keylor Navas too - no loan chance as of today.



Total salary in 5 years around €60m net only if all add ons will be activated. https://t.co/Ir48OHA9lC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Chelsea is "working intensely" on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to the Telegraph.

Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter forward Romelu Lukaku have emerged as options for Chelsea, though the Champions League winners appear set on Haaland.



ROUND-UP

- The Times reports Manchester United is moving closer to reaching an agreement with Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. The England international was heavily tipped to move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

- City is chasing Spurs star Kane and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, per ESPN. Pep Guardiola's side are willing to buy both if they are able to do so. Kane and Grealish have also been linked with Manchester neighbours United.

- Atletico Madrid hahasve offered Saul Niguez to City in exchange for Bernardo Silva, according to the Times. Unsettled at LaLiga champion Atletico, Saul has also reportedly caught the attention of United, Chelsea and Bayern.

- The Daily Mail claims Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to keep England international defender Ben White by demanding £50million amid interest from clubs such as United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

- Milan is eyeing Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Hakim Ziyech, claims the Gazzetta dello Sport. Ziyech has also been linked with Napoli.

- Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter are hopeful of re-signing Nicolo Barella and Atletico Madrid target Lautaro Martinez by the end of the off-season.

- Juventus is interested in Roma veteran Edin Dzeko and are ready to offer a two-year deal, reports Corriere dello Sport.