Diallo confirms Leipzig move from PSG

The African Cup of Nations winner has moved to Germany on loan for the forthcoming season, with Leipzig having an option to make a permanent move for a fee reported to stand at €20m.

Taking to social media, the defender wrote to PSG: "I wish you the best for this season. Dream, achieve and celebrate because you deserve it."

In a separate post, he added: "Come on RB Leipzig."

Diallo previously played for Borussia Dortmund, the 27-year-old joining PSG in 2019, and is expected to feature in the heart of defence alongside Josko Gvardiol, who has penned a contract extension.

PSG has seen a wealth of departures ahead of the 2022 season, with Alphonse Areola, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes among those leaving Parc des Princes.

Diallo becomes Leipzig's fifth recruit of the window, following the signings of David Raum, Timo Werner, Xaver Schlager and Janis Blaswich.