WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

"Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the permanent signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Watford FC," an Udinese statement read.

"[Deulofeu] is now signing a contract that will bind him to the club until 20 June, 2024."

Both Championship side Watford and Udinese belong to the Pozzo family.

The 26-year-old former Barcelona and Everton player has made 12 appearances for Udinese, scoring one goal.