Defiant Rakitic says he'll decide his future

Rakitic continues to be linked with a move away from Barca, having reportedly attracted interest from Juventus, Inter, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain previously.

The 32-year-old's future at Camp Nou is far from certain and the Croatia international addressed his situation.

"I am not a sack of potatoes," Rakitic said.

"I will decide my future. I want to be where I am valued.

"If it is here, delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide."

Veteran star Rakitic joined Barca from Spanish rivals Sevilla in 2014.

Since arriving, Rakitic has won four LaLiga titles and the Champions League among other pieces of silverware.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing LaLiga and major sporting competitions to a standstill, Rakitic had made 31 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season.