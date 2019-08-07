Defender Duarte completes move to AC Milan

The Rossoneri beat Roma in the race to sign Duarte, who joins on a five-year deal after deciding to continue his career in Italy.

The arrival of the 23 year-old centre-back strengthens the defensive options available to new Milan boss Marco Giampaolo ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Duarte follows in the footsteps of Lucas Paqueta, who swapped Flamengo for Milan in a €35m transfer in January.

A statement on the club's official website said: "AC Milan is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Clube de Regatas do Flamengo for the acquisition of Brazilian defender Leonardo Campos Duarte da Silva.

"Leo Duarte will be the 36th Brazilian footballer to wear the Rossoneri jersey, thus continuing 'The Green and Yellow' tradition that is part of the history of AC Milan."