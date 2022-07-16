De Ligt wants to join Bayern, Kahn says

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Talks between Juventus and Bayern have taken place this week, and it appears increasingly likely the 22-year-old will join the Bundesliga champion before the new season begins.

De Ligt has two years remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri, which features a release clause of €120 million ($178 million).

Juve is demanding at least €90 million (133.6 million) for the defender, but is reportedly happy to settle for Bayern's proposed bid of €60 million ($89 million) including bonuses.

"We had talks and the player wants to come to FC Bayern," chief executive Kahn told Blickpunkt Sport on the same day the club confirmed it had reached an agreement in principle for the sale of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, as well as announcing that Serge Gnabry had penned a new deal to remain at Bayern.

"We'll have more discussions and then see how it goes."

De Ligt played 2675 minutes as Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last season - more than any of his outfield team-mates.