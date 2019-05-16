De Ligt wants time to decide next move

De Ligt, 19, is widely expected to leave Ajax – which sealed the Eredivisie title on Thursday (AEST) – in the off-season.

The centre-back has been linked to the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

After Ajax beat De Graafschap 4-1 for its first league title since 2014, De Ligt said he needed time to consider his future.

"This is not the time to talk about my future," he said. "I don't know if I will go with Frenkie de Jong [to Barcelona]. I still have to analyse things and see everything. We'll see what happens.

"I cannot say anything. We'll see at the end of summer. There is nothing yet."

Ajax's league triumph saw it claim a domestic double after also winning the KNVB Beker, easing some of the pain after its Champions League semi-final exit.

De Ligt was delighted with Ajax's campaign, saying: "It is indescribable. We have been craving this for five years.

"I enjoyed the cup, the competition, the Champions League and especially the team spirit."