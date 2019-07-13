AFCON 2019
Transfers

De Ligt out of Ajax tour as Juve move nears

Matthijs de Ligt's expected move to Juventus appears close to completion after Ajax omitted its captain from a pre-season trip to Austria.

Getty Images

The Eredivisie champion confirmed defender De Ligt was "awaiting a possible transfer" as it announced a 28-man travelling squad.

De Ligt, 19, has agreed personal terms with Juve and is tipped to sign in a deal worth around €70 million ($113 million).

The Netherlands international trained with Ajax as recently as Saturday (AEST), but a breakthrough in negotiations is said to have been reached.

It seems the Serie A side now only has to complete the final formalities before announcing its seventh new arrival of the close-season.

One of the world's most in-demand players, De Ligt was linked to Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain before Juve emerged as the favourite for his signature.

News Juventus Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt
Previous PSV brings in Portugal winger Bruma
Read
PSV brings in Portugal winger Bruma
Next

Latest Stories