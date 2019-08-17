Cuisance to join Bayern Munich immediately

Gladbach confirmed the midfielder will join the reigning German champion with immediate effect after the completion of relevant paperwork on Sunday (AEST).

Bayern is yet to verify whether Cuisance has officially signed his contract with the club.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced the France Under-20 player imminent arrival on Saturday (AEST) as he confirmed a deal was in place to secure Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on an initial season-long loan.

"After two seasons with Borussia, Mickael Cuisance will leave to join Bayern Munich with immediate effect," a Gladbach statement read.

"The 20-year-old midfielder completed a medical in Munich on Friday, with both clubs reaching an agreement on the transfer deal [on Sunday AEST]."

Bayern commenced its title defence with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, while Gladbach started its season witha goalless draw at home to Schalke.