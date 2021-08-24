Chelsea's Zappacosta returns to Atalanta

Neither club has confirmed the transfer fee nor the contract length but it is reported the Serie A outfit will pay €10million for the 29-year-old.

Zappacosta started his career with Atalanta, impressing to secure a move to Torino before subsequently signing for Chelsea in 2017, winning the FA Cup and Europa League in his first two seasons.

The wing-back was a standout feature of Antonio Conte's Chelsea, appearing 35 times in 2017-2018, before loan spells with Roma and Genoa in the last two campaigns.

During that term under Conte, Zappacosta ranked fourth among Chelsea defenders for chances created (24) while producing 109 recoveries across 2,112 minutes of action.

The Italy defender, who has been capped 13 times, sustained a serious knee injury with Roma but returned encouragingly to form with Genoa, featuring 25 times last term.

Among Genoa defenders, Zappacosta's 11 chances created and 98 duels won placed him second in both aspects – his 119 recoveries also only bettered by two players.

The wing-back could feature as soon as Sunday against Bologna for Atalanta, who defeated Torino 2-1 on the opening day.