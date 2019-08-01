Chelsea's Palmer joins Bristol City

The 22-year-old featured 17 times for the Championship side in a loan stint during the second half of last season.

Palmer has agreed a four-year contract at Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee and becomes the third player to make the switch from Chelsea during the close season, following in the steps of Jay Dasilva and Tomas Kalas.

"I’m buzzing to be back on a long-term deal," Palmer said.

"Hopefully my family and I will settle and then I can start to kick on with my football.

"The stability side of things will be important. It is so much better knowing this is my home over the next four years, instead of one year and then going back to Chelsea, so it’s a good platform and we can build on it.

"In the next four years I want to develop myself as much as I can under the management of Lee Johnson. I want more goals, assists and to try and get my stats as good as possible.

"Also, in that time the club can hopefully get promoted to the Premier League, which is where it deserves to be."

Chelsea also confirmed on Thursday that 19-year-old wing-back Dujon Sterling has joined Bristol City's second-tier counterpart Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.

Sterling is a two-time FA Youth Cup winner with Chelsea and boasts first-team experience from his spell at Coventry City last season.