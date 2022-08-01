Chelsea rumoured to pounce for De Jong, Fofana

De Jong has been a central figure in transfer news since the season ended, locked in an ongoing saga with Manchester United after it finally met Barcelona's asking price, only for the 25 year-old Dutch international to reveal he has no interest in heading to a club outside of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been outgoing about its desire for another quality centre back to bring in along with Kalidou Koulibaly, and after Barcelona swooped in at the 11th hour to land Blues target Jules Kounde, Fofana is the new hot name in their hunt for a long-term solution in the middle of defence.

CHELSEA PREPAREs BIG-MONEY BIDS FOR DE JONG AND FOFANA

In the immediate aftermath of Barcelona securing Kounde, reports came out that Chelsea was then unwilling to do further business with the Spanish giant, withholding Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, that seems to have changed as Sport is reporting the Stamford Bridge side will make a bid for De Jong, who Barcelona values at €80million, and if a deal can be made, Barca will then immediately use some of those funds to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

For the 21 year-old Fofana, who has represented France at the under-21 level, Leicester reportedly values him at £85m after recently locking him down on a five-year contract expiring in 2027. Paris Saint-Germain is also said to be interested in the Foxes' defender.

ROUND-UP

– The Athletic is reporting Chelsea has also put out a feeler for 26 year-old Inter defender Denzel Dumfries, while Sport Italia's Rudy Galetti claims it is also discussing Milan Skriniar.

– According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United has turned its attention to Leicester winger Harvey Barnes after having its bid for James Maddison turned down.

– Manchester United is reportedly weighing up moves for 25 year-old Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg 19 year-old Benjamin Sesko, with the latter said to be valued at over £50m.

– ESPN reports that if Manchester City cannot land Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, it will pivot to Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, who has 56 international caps for Portugal.

– Ekrem Konur has revealed that Aston Villa faces stiff competition in its pursuit of Bodo/Glimt right-back Alfons Sampsted, with the 24 year-old Iceland international also drawing interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Lazio.