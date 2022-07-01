Chelsea rumoured to be closing in on De Ligt

The Stamford Bridge club has been actively searching for ways to plug the gap in the centre of its defence since losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, and is said to have also enquired about Inter's Milan Skriniar and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kouliably appeared the most palatable option at a fee in the range of £40m, but Chelsea may have decided the 22 year-old Netherlands international is a stronger long-term investment, and it could also potentially include a player swap to avoid forking out the full £102m release clause.

TOP STORY – CHELSEA SET SIGHTS ON ONE OF THE WORLD'S TOP YOUNG CENTRE-BACKS

The Telegraph is reporting that Juventus is holding firm on making any De Ligt suitors meet his release clause, while Football.London claims Chelsea is hoping to get a deal done with £60m plus sending Christian Pulisic to Turin.

All reporting agrees that De Ligt desires a move to the Premier League and that talks are progressing well, indicating it could just be a matter of time before a transfer fee is agreed.

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake is also said to be on the move to Chelsea – the club he spent five years with before departing to Bournemouth in 2017 – in a deal Calciomercato claims to be in the range of £40m.

Chelsea could theoretically land both Ake and Koulibaly for less than it would take to bring in De Ligt, but if its transfer budget in this current window is close to the reported figure of £200m, money may not be an issue.

ROUND-UP

– The Times claims that Barcelona's finances are in better shape after its recent television rights deal, and the club is now willing to match the £60m required to secure Leeds United winger Raphinha.

– According to Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain has raised their bid for 23 year-old Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, although it is short of the club's £50m asking price.

– Tottenham is reportedly in advanced talks to land Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence in a deal worth at least £15m, per Sky Sports.

– The Sun is reporting that Ruben Neves is likely to remain with Wolves for the upcoming season as clubs are unwilling to meet their demands of £75m.

– According to Sky Sports, Kalvin Phillips will undergo his medical before confirming a £45m move to Man City.