Autumn Nations Series
Transfers

Chelsea reportedly set for January transfer raid

Chelsea is lining up moves for the likes of Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt, Lorenzo Insigne and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Getty Images

WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Chelsea has its sights set on moves for Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Lorenzo Insigne, reports Marca, while another report has the Blues as the favourites to land Aurelien Tchouameni. 

The Blues are poised to revisit their talks with Sevilla over Kounde in January with multiple centre-backs set to be out of contract at the end of the season. 

Thomas Tuchel's side could also dip into Serie A and try to lure De Ligt from Juventus and Insigne from Napoli.

Chelsea is prepared to offer €60million (£51m) to Monaco for Tchouameni, says TuttoJuve, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus also possibilities. 

ROUND-UP

- Barcelona is eyeing Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as possible loan options from Chelsea, says Sport

- Manchester United is pushing to line up Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports The Sunday Times.

- United is prepared to sell Jesse Lingard for as little as £10m in January, says The Sun. 

- Roma is in negotiations with United over a loan deal with an option to buy Diogo Dalot, claims Corriere dello Sport. 

- Inter will bring aboard Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana on a four-year deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. 

- Newcastle United will try to land Adrien Rabiot from Juventus for €10m to €15m (£8.5m-£13m), says Calciomercato

News Barcelona Chelsea Football LaLiga Premier League Transfers
Previous Barca announces sensational Dani Alves return
Read
Barca announces sensational Dani Alves return
Next

Latest Stories

>