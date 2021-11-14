Chelsea reportedly set for January transfer raid

Chelsea has its sights set on moves for Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Lorenzo Insigne, reports Marca, while another report has the Blues as the favourites to land Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Blues are poised to revisit their talks with Sevilla over Kounde in January with multiple centre-backs set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side could also dip into Serie A and try to lure De Ligt from Juventus and Insigne from Napoli.

Chelsea is prepared to offer €60million (£51m) to Monaco for Tchouameni, says TuttoJuve, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus also possibilities.

ROUND-UP

- Barcelona is eyeing Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as possible loan options from Chelsea, says Sport.

- Manchester United is pushing to line up Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports The Sunday Times.

- United is prepared to sell Jesse Lingard for as little as £10m in January, says The Sun.

- Roma is in negotiations with United over a loan deal with an option to buy Diogo Dalot, claims Corriere dello Sport.

- Inter will bring aboard Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana on a four-year deal, reports Fabrizio Romano.

André Onana plans are still clear and confirmed. Verbal agreement reached with Inter since July, four year deal to be signed in the next months 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter



Inter still not worried by other clubs competition - deal to be completed once Onana will be allowed to sign as free agent. pic.twitter.com/OwLcCQ8qEv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2021

- Newcastle United will try to land Adrien Rabiot from Juventus for €10m to €15m (£8.5m-£13m), says Calciomercato.