Chelsea prepares deadline day swoop for Aubameyang

The London club has been one of the big spenders during this transfer window but Tuchel believes it needs more reinforcements to be competitive in the title race.

The Blues have lost Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri and Timo Werner, while Romelu Lukaku departed on loan and Marcos Alonso is expected to join Barcelona.

CHELSEA PLOTTING AUBA SWOOP

Chelsea is plotting a deadline day move to land ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, reports The Guardian.

Blues boss Tuchel has asked owner Todd Boehly to free up £200million with three targets in mind before Friday's (AEST) deadline, headlined by the Gabon international.

Chelsea is set to close out a deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana for £70m, while Everton's Anthony Gordon is also on its wish list.

Aubameyang has only been used once for eight minutes off the bench this LaLiga season, with Robert Lewandowski starring up front for the Blaugrana.

ROUND-UP

– Liverpool is pondering a late £42m bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Sun. Brighton, however, believes that the Ecuador international is worth almost double that price.

– Metro reports Cristiano Ronaldo could seal a move from Manchester United to Napoli this week. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working on a swap deal, possibly involving Victor Osimhen .

– La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Paris Saint-Germain 's €23m offer with add-ons for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been accepted and he will undergo a medical on Wednesday (AEST). The Spaniard has been frozen out after refusing to extend his contract, which has less than 12 months to run.

– Tottenham has revived its interest in Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, according to the Telegraph. The 28 year-old Belgian has two years to run on his contract.

– The Sun claims Wolves have rejected a bid worth £8.5m from Everton for midfielder Leander Dendoncker .

– Barcelona and Manchester United have not reached an agreement on a deal for USA international Sergino Dest , reports Cadena COPE.