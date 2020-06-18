LaLiga is back!
Chelsea announces Timo Werner signing

Chelsea has won the race to sign in-demand RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Chelsea has struck a deal for the 24 year-old, who will head to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season following a medical.

The RB Leipzig star expressed his delight at joining the Blues, while farewelling his beloved RB Leipzig fans.

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club" Werner said.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

