Chelsea announces Timo Werner signing

Chelsea has struck a deal for the 24 year-old, who will head to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season following a medical.

We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020

The RB Leipzig star expressed his delight at joining the Blues, while farewelling his beloved RB Leipzig fans.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club" Werner said.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."