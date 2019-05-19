Celtic's Boyata agrees to join Hertha Berlin

Dedryck Boyata will join Hertha Berlin after his Celtic contract expires at the end of June, the Bundesliga side confirmed.

Hertha have their first signing for next season! ✍️



Belgium international, Dedryck #Boyata, will play for us in the 2019/20 campaign! 💙🐻#hahohe pic.twitter.com/N1QZpSkcnv — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 19, 2019

Belgium international Boyata joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and made 135 appearances for the Scottish club, including 32 outings this season.

But with his contract at Parkhead up at the end of the campaign, Hertha handed the 28 year-old a long-term deal.

Boyata told his new team's official website: "I am pleased that the deal has worked out. It is an ambitious club and we have similar goals.

"I am looking forward to the new season and want to achieve something with the club."

Boyata has not played for Celtic since March because of a knee injury and was not part of the squad for the Scottish Premier League game against Hearts.