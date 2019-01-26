LaLiga
Cedric joins Inter on loan from Southampton

Cedric Soares has joined Inter Milan from Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

The full-back secured his move after arriving in Milan to complete a medical.

Inter has the option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent deal, with the fee reportedly set at €11 million ($17.5 million).

Head coach Luciano Spalletti had been keen to bolster his options at full-back, with Sime Vrsaljko struggling because of a knee problem since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid last July.

Manchester United defenders Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia have each been linked with a possible move to San Siro.

Cedric, a UEFA Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, made 119 appearances for Southampton in all competitions after arriving from Sporting CP in 2015.

