Carrasco calls for end to Dalian Yifang 'problem'

The Belgium international was suspended by the Chinese Super League (CSL) side after missing a match and training "for no reason" amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Dalian Yifang have called for Carrasco to return "within three days" while imposing fines and a suspension.

Carrasco, who has scored 14 goals in 35 CSL games since joining, wants to see the situation sorted out.

"The attitude of some club's leaders and team-mates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far," he wrote on Twitter.

"The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem need to be solved."

Carrasco has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, namely Arsenal, having previously played for Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

Dalian Yifang is 11th in the CSL and hosts Tianjin Tianhai this weekend.