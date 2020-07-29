EFL Championship
Burkina Faso youngster Kabore joins City

Manchester City has signed teenage defender Issa Kabore from Belgian First Division club Mechelen.

Kabore, a 19-year-old Burkina Faso international, will spend next season back at Mechelen on loan, having penned a five-year contract at the Sky Blues.

The right-back moved to Belgium from Rahimo in his homeland last August and went on to make five first-team appearances in 2019-2020.

A fee has not been disclosed for the transfer, which remains subject to international clearance.

"This is a win-win situation for all parties," Mechelen sports director Tom Caluwe said. 

"The player himself dreams of the Premier League and can calmly prepare for that step with us. 

"City has a clear path in mind and indicated that our club is important for the further development of Kabore. And this way we can still keep Issa in Mechelen."

