Burkina Faso youngster Kabore joins City

Kabore, a 19-year-old Burkina Faso international, will spend next season back at Mechelen on loan, having penned a five-year contract at the Sky Blues.

The right-back moved to Belgium from Rahimo in his homeland last August and went on to make five first-team appearances in 2019-2020.

A fee has not been disclosed for the transfer, which remains subject to international clearance.

"This is a win-win situation for all parties," Mechelen sports director Tom Caluwe said.

"The player himself dreams of the Premier League and can calmly prepare for that step with us.

"City has a clear path in mind and indicated that our club is important for the further development of Kabore. And this way we can still keep Issa in Mechelen."