Brugge boss wants Milan targets to stay

Stefano Pioli's Milan has been strongly linked with both young attackers after they helped Brugge win the 18th league title in its history last season, while Premier League sides Arsenal and Leeds United are reportedly interested in one or both.

Belgium forward De Ketelaere scored 18 goals in all competitions during the 2021-2022 season.

While Netherlands international Lang added nine goals from out wide.

Both youngsters also featured in every one of Brugge's six Champions League outings last season, while Lang recently declared he wants to "take the next step" amid reports of the Rossoneri's interest.

Hoefkens, who played in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion before moving into coaching, believes the pair are well-placed to earn their big moves in the future.

Asked what he told the two players in discussions about their futures, Hoefkens said: "I'd prefer you to stay.

"I try to talk to them casually, I want to know what's going on in their heads. But in my opinion, they are in a position of luxury.

"They are both incredibly loved and highly regarded here. As a club we will work on a transfer at the right time, but until then they just have to prepare as well as possible, for us or for their new team."