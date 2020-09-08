Ligue 1 is back!
Bonaventura set to finalise Fiorentina switch

Giacomo Bonaventura arrived in Florence to put the finishing touches on his move to Fiorentina on Wednesday (AEST).

Getty Images

The Italy midfielder left Milan as a free agent at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign, after six seasons with the Rossoneri.

His 30 goals in 155 Serie A games for Milan made him an attractive proposition for Fiorentina, who finished 10th in the disrupted championship.

Fiorentina posted on Twitter an image and video of Bonaventura, whose first name is often abbreviated to 'Jack', holding a purple and white club scarf outside a clinic used by the club for medical examinations.

Confirmation of the 31-year-old's transfer being completed was expected to follow.

