Bayern's Cuisance completes move to Venezia

WATCH Serie A and Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Cuisance, 22, impressed in his debut season with Borussia Monchengladbach, in which he became its youngest player to start a Bundesliga match, before making the switch to Bayern in August 2019.

However, he failed to make his mark on the Bundesliga champion, playing just 333 minutes across 11 appearances in the top flight.

A loan spell at Marseille last season offered the midfielder more regular game time as he managed 23 outings in Ligue 1, along with featuring six times in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann has now opted to allow Cuisance to move on as the former France youth international leaves for Venezia on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Upon his departure, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "We would like to thank Michael Cuisance for his commitment in the FC Bayern shirt and wish him all the best for his future at Venezia FC."

Venezia sits 16th in Serie A, six points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of its visit to struggler Salernitana on Friday (AEDT).