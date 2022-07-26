Bayern completes coup for France prodigy Tel

The 17-year-old will link up with the Bundesliga champions on a contract through to 2027 after showing glimpses of his potential in Ligue 1 last season.

Tel skippered the France Under-17 team to glory in the European Under-17 Championship final last month, and he has now been rewarded with a bumper switch to one of the continent's biggest clubs.

"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world," the forward said. "I'm very much looking forward to this great challenge and I will give my all for this club.

"I've been very impressed with the discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic and the Bayern management, and I quickly realised I definitely wanted to come to Munich."

Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic said: "Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe. We've been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now.

"The development of such an exceptional young player is an exciting project for us all. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team."

Tel made 10 senior appearances for Rennes last term and is the second player to depart the French outfit in a big-money deal during the close season, following Nayef Aguerd's move to West Ham.

He takes the number 39 shirt, with the number nine still vacant after Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona.

Youngster Tel is reported to have cost Bayern an initial €20million, with a further €8.5million in add-ons tied into the deal.