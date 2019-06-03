Bayern chief rues 'insane' price for Sane

Sane's future at the Etihad Stadium has been the subject of much debate in recent months and he has been linked with a big-money to Bayern, which is in the market for reinforcements after the exits of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Reports in Germany suggest a first bid of €80million has already been rejected by City and Bayern president Hoeness said last week that the "financial framework is difficult".

That was a theme Hoeness revisited when discussing a potential move for Germany star Sane with Kicker.

"You have to be a bit sceptical," he said. "It's unlikely that it will work. It's about the sums of money [involved]. They're insane."

Sane scored 10 Premier League goals and provided as many assists as City retained its title last month.