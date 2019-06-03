LaLiga
Bayern chief rues 'insane' price for Sane

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness reiterated his club's chances of signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are unlikely due to the "insane" sums it would require for a deal happen.

Sane's future at the Etihad Stadium has been the subject of much debate in recent months and he has been linked with a big-money to Bayern, which is in the market for reinforcements after the exits of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Reports in Germany suggest a first bid of €80million has already been rejected by City and Bayern president Hoeness said last week that the "financial framework is difficult".

That was a theme Hoeness revisited when discussing a potential move for Germany star Sane with Kicker.

"You have to be a bit sceptical," he said. "It's unlikely that it will work. It's about the sums of money [involved]. They're insane."

Sane scored 10 Premier League goals and provided as many assists as City retained its title last month.

