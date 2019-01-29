LaLiga
Transfers

Batth joins Jones at Stoke City

Nathan Jones has made his first signing since taking charge at Stoke City, bringing in defender Danny Batth from Wolves on a permanent deal.

Stoke has paid an undisclosed fee - reportedly in the region of £3million - to get the centre-back, who has penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Championship club.

Batth made 16 league appearances for Wolves in the 2017-2018 season as Nuno Espirito Santo's squad secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was loaned out to Middlesbrough in the first half of the current campaign but was recalled once Stoke's bid was accepted.

"Danny is a dominant leader of a centre-half. He has got great pedigree having got promoted with Wolves last season and he's someone we feel can take us forward," Jones - who took charge at the bet365 Stadium on January 9 - told the club's official website.

"I think the environment needs freshening up with new signings and Danny will do just that."

Batth could make his debut on Saturday when Stoke - which was relegated from the Premier League last season - travels to Hull City.

